I am disheartened that the Augusta school board voted to reject a policy that would have included adding holidays for six religions to the school calendar (“Augusta school board rejects adding religious holidays to calendar,” Nov. 15). Several Maine school districts, recognizing their culturally diverse populations, have adopted similar policies. Augusta is a diverse community and a calendar recognizing religious holidays is a clear message that we welcome and support all students and their families.
I encourage the Augusta school board to reconsider its rejection of the proposed policy.
Barbara Livingston
Hallowell
