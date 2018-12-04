Muriel Mosher, president of the Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership, or Maine MEP, is retiring at the end of this month after 20 years with the organization.

Mosher joined the partnership in 1999 and was appointed president in 2012, according to a retirement announcement issued Tuesday. Prior to 1999, she spent more than 16 years working with MEP centers in Maine and other states, where she played an active role in building congressional support for the national MEP program.

Muriel Mosher Photo courtesy of Muriel Mosher

As Maine MEP president, Mosher has provided overall leadership, directed government relations, marketing and communications, human resources and finances, and built a diverse and inclusive board of directors representing manufacturers across the state, according to the announcement.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we thank Muriel for her incomparable contribution to Maine MEP over the past two decades,” said Maine MEP Chairman Carl Spang. “Under her leadership, the Maine program has become recognized as one of the best-run MEP centers in the country. She’s forged strong partnerships with other economic development organizations, community colleges and workforce training boards throughout the state and helped secure funding that’s been essential for assisting Maine’s small manufacturers.”

Prior to joining Maine MEP, Mosher was chief of staff for Maine Senate and House legislative leaders and, previously, associate to the vice president for academic affairs at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, from which she holds a degree in business administration.

Mosher said her successor has been chosen and will be announced next week.

Maine MEP is a program of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology under the U.S. Department of Commerce. The national MEP system is a network of manufacturing extension centers that provide business and technical assistance to smaller manufacturers across the country.

