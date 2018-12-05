Classic hits by The Carpenters and other holiday favorites will be performed by Chicago-based singer Lisa Rock and her six-piece band at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Husson University’s Gracie Theatre, 1 College Circle in Bangor. Special guest performers at this concert will be the Bangor Area Children’s Choir.
While Richard and Karen Carpenter were best known for more than a dozen chart-topping hits, they also won over their fans with their interpretations of well-known Christmas melodies. Based on the music of The Carpenters’ two holiday albums and variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas features the unforgettable “Merry Christmas Darling,” the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” and other Carpenters’ classics.
This is the ninth season for the Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters band. To date, they have performed more than 250 shows in 39 states.
Tickets cost $25.50-$37. For tickets, call 941-7888.
