The Metropolitan Opera “The Magic Flute” will be shown at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

This performance is an encore HD broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. Running time is 1 hour, 42 minutes with no intermission.

A scene from The Metropolitan Opera's "The Magic Flute." An encore HD broadcast of the performance is set for 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville. Photo courtesy of Waterville Opera House

Now a holiday tradition, Julie Taymor’s beloved production of Mozart’s enchanting fairy tale returns in its abridged, English-language version for families. Soprano Erin Morley, last seen at the Met as a brilliant Olympia in Les Contes d’Hoffmann, is the empowered Pamina, and tenor Ben Bliss is the valiant Tamino. Baritone Nathan Gunn is the comic birdcatcher Papageno, and soprano Kathryn Lewek reprises her hair-raising rendition of the malevolent Queen of the Night. Harry Bicket conducts.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students.

For more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.







