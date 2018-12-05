A Motown Christmas featuring Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will be staged from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Somerset Abby, 98 Main St. in Madison.
Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown/Memphis Soul Music that’s guaranteed to get the party started. The Old School R&B Revue complete with female backup singers, has a full horn section. They will perform soul classics from Sam and Dave, the Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Prince and Bruno Mars.
Tickets cost $15.
For more information, visit somersetabbey.net.
