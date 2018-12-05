The Sweetback Sisters will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
Their Christmas Sing-Along Spectacular will include well-loved Christmas carols and classic winter-themed songs as well as lesser-known country gems — all presented with the Sweetback Sisters’ signature mix of harmony singing, rollicking telecaster and twin fiddling, along with a healthy dose of holiday cheer.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, $18 at the door.
For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
