When Bob Richards decorates the outside of his vintage vinyl record and used books shop, it’s like wrapping a brick gift box full of regifted records, discs and cassettes, for those who still have the machines to play them; and a select number of books, for which no machine is necessary other than eyes, to be regifted again. With just enough space to make it down the aisles, which provides browsers the opportunity to be polite — or perhaps even cheerful — if meeting another coming the other way, shoppers get a glimpse into the past accompanied by whatever happens to be playing, be it the Beatles, the B-52s or the Ramones, as they have for close to 40 years now. Some things, if well cared for, just keep their value and can be gifted again.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: