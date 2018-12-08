Firefighters from several area communities were sent to battle a structure fire Saturday afternoon on Main Street in Pittsfield, a dispatcher at the Somerset County Regional Communications Center said.
The fire on Main Street, Pittsfield, was reported at 3:46 p.m.
A call placed through the dispatcher to Pittsfield Fire Chief Bernie Williams was not immediately returned Saturday evening.
Fire crews from Pittsfield, Detroit, St. Albans, Hartland and Canaan were among the departments sent to the fire.
There was no additional information.
