IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke at IHOP on Community Drive. Firefighters investigated but did not locate a fire or smoke at the business, according to a battalion chief.

1:07 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

8:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Stone Street.

8:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

8:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

10:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

3:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Charest Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:23 a.m., Robert David Barry, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on Court Street and charged with disorderly conduct.

6:39 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Leighton Road and charged with possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

Sunday at 12:13 a.m., Margaret A. Maloy, 24, of Augusta, was arrested on Willow Street on a warrant.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 4:03 p.m., Glen John Guerrette III, 18, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating without a license while a resident for more than 90 days.

5:42 p.m., John C. Young, 57, of Litchfield, was summoned on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident on Arsenal Street.

7:07 p.m., Amanda Beauchesne, 26, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked on Civic Center Drive.

8:55 p.m., Samuel Hayes Doughty, 18, of China, was summoned on charges of driving to endanger and operating a vehicle without a license and Donovon M. Doughty, 19, of China, was summoned on charges of permitting unlawful use and operating while license suspended or revoked, at the intersection of North Belfast Avenue and Hayden Road.

