It looks like President Donald Trump thinks his former attorney, Michael Cohen, should be charged with perjury. According to Trump, Cohen perjured himself when he pleaded guilty to committing perjury before Congress, which would mean that Cohen didn’t perjure himself when he testified before Congress, but perjured himself to gain leniency for other crimes, including lying to a financial institution.
Powers McGuire
Augusta
