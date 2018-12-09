I am writing to express my thoughts regarding the Skowhegan Indian mascot (“‘Indians’ mascot name draws defenders, opponents at Skowhegan meeting,” Dec. 6). I am a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1975, and was very involved in sports, student government, and many other related activities, including yearbook editor. In other words, I had a strong Skowhegan High School identity.

Over the years, I have been fortunate to be exposed to diverse people in our great country and our state. This exposure has made me more aware of how my views are not the only views that matter. It has also made me aware of institutional racism and the effect of that on people — especially on Native Americans here in Maine.

The Native tribes of Maine have spoken loudly on why the Indian mascot does harm to their people by perpetuating false images of their Native culture and history.

It is time for Skowhegan to listen to their voices and do the right thing. It is time to retire the Skowhegan Indian mascot.

Mary Callan

Smithfield

