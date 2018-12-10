The Somerset Career & Technical Center Program Leaders Assemblies were held Nov. 5 and 6 at the center in Skowhegan.

Students from Carrabec High School, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute, School Administrative District 53, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Marti Stevens Learning Center, Skowhegan Area High School and Upper Kennebec Valley Memorial High School attend SCTC.

The instructors who presented the awards were introduced by SCTC director David Dorr, Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jason Gagne and Cooperative Education instructor Kevin Withee. Staff and students talked about opportunities available regarding the Student Leadership, National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA and Early College Program.

Students were awarded the leadership certificates based on characteristics and traits that are critical to success in the work place.

The following students were recognized for being role models by exemplifying interpersonal skills.

Certified Nursing Assistant: Alahna McCarron, MCI, and Shameka Sapienza, SAHS.

Cooperative Education: Cole Rugh, CHS, Marissa Paradis, MAMHS, and Mariah Dunbar, SAHS.

Culinary Arts: Chris McConnell, SAHS, and Mia Braley, MCI.

Digital Graphics: Nathaniel Williams and Taylor Cassiani, both SAHS.

Early Childhood Education: Breeanna Faulkingham and Kaylee Tibbetts, both SAHS.

Electrical Construction: Alec Fortin, MAMHS, and Dylan Fortin, SAHS.

Outdoor Leadership and Skills: Ricky Gordon, CHS. and Gage Albertson, SAHS.

Pre-Engineering: Kyle Salley and Jonas Licata, both SAHS.

A total of 122 students were recognized for perfect attendance for first quarter.

