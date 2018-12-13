The Skowhegan Area Middle School Student Council recently wrapped its Sweet Dreams gift packages of pajamas and a book for children in Somerset County.

This is the third year of The Sweet Dreams Project, organized by Debora Tanner, a teacher at the school. The first year 114 gift sets were given away and last year more than 225 packages were given away. This program is successful with donations of money or pj’s and books from family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances.

Parents can pick up the packages for their children at the Skowhegan Federated Church on Island Avenue in Skowhegan between 9 a.m. and noon or 4 and 6:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Dec. 18; between 9 a.m. and noon or 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19; or between 9 a.m. and noon, or until they run out, Thursday, Dec. 20, and Friday Dec. 21. Pajamas are available in infant through adult sizes.

Pick up is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The only vetting process is that the parent must show an ID proving they are a resident of Somerset County.

Donations of money or gift sets will be accepted at the Skowhegan Federated Church through Sunday, Dec. 16.

For more information, contact Tanner at [email protected] or 474-3339, ext. 2215.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: