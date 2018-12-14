WATERVILLE — “Peanut Butter Christmas,” a musical drama, will be presented by the Kids Choir at Kennebec Valley Baptist Church, Marston Road, Waterville, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16.
A snowstorm has marooned the Carpenter family on their way to Grandma’s house for Christmas. Is the holiday ruined? Come and see how they cope with blizzards and burglars. New and old Christmas carols will accompany the drama.
The public is invited. Nursery facilities will be provided, and there is ample parking.
For more information, call Kay Grindall at 512-0027.
