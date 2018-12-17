RICHMOND — A Richmond man shot and killed his long-time girlfriend before shooting and killing himself late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police said.

Maine State Police spokesperson Steve McCausland said in a Monday news release that Niomi Mello, 37, was shot in the head with a nine millimeter handgun by her long-time boyfriend, Kirk Alexander Jr., 46. Alexander then used the same gun to shoot himself in the head.

McCausland described the killings as a domestic-violence homicide.

The shooting likely took place late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to McCausland. Their bodies were found in the kitchen of their 7 Post Road home by Mello’s 11-year-old son late Saturday morning after he woke up. He ran to a nearby convenience store to seek help. The boy is now staying with his father.

On Sunday, Mello’s sister Krystal told the Portland Press Herald that Niomi had been a victim of domestic violence.

“It was an unhealthy relationship and unstable,” she said of her sister’s relationship with Alexander. “She was very outgoing, full of life, always trying to do her best,”

In addition to her son, Mello also had a 16-year old daughter.

Alexander’s father Kirk Alexander Sr. told the Press Herald that his son was a self-employed sea worm digger and was the father of two teenage children.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit interviewed neighbors and spoke with relatives Saturday afternoon.

