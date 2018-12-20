AUGUSTA — A free Christmas dinner will be provided 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St. All are welcome to a full turkey dinner and fellowship. Please share this invitation with others. Those unable to come to the church and who would like a turkey dinner delivered to the greater Augusta area can call the church office no later than Friday, Dec. 21, at 622-0552.

Those wishing to volunteer should call the church at 622-0552 or email [email protected].

