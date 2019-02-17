IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Crooker Street.
9:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
9:30 a.m., a motor vehicle crash causing injury was reported at Cony Street and Pierce Drive.
9:35 p.m., a mental health/well-being check was performed on Winthrop Court.
10:30 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Middle Street.
12:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Court Street.
2:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Capitol Street.
3:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.
5:11 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Bond Brook Road.
6:32 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:54 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
7:12 p.m., needles were recovered on Water Street.
11:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.
Sunday at 1:15 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Western Avenue.
2:39 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., Michael R. Demers, 60, of North Yarmouth, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, theft of services and failure to provide a correct name, address and date of birth, after a complaint about trespassing on Western Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:11 p.m., a 44-year-old Boothbay woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days.
