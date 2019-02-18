An Empty Bowls fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the cafeteria at Messalonskee High School at 131 Messalonskee High Drive in Oakland.

The purpose of this annual project is to raise money for food pantries in surrounding communities. It is also about raising awareness that many people are struggling to provide food for their families.

Students in pottery classes, faculty members and people in the community have been crafting ceramic bowls, under the direction of ceramics teacher Sherrie Damon, to be sold as part of the dinner. The bowls will be on display for diners to choose and take home after their meal.

The cost is $10 for adults or $8 for seniors and students. The menu will include homemade soups, salads, rolls, drinks and desserts. There will be a raffle and prizes.

Messalonskee High School Player will perform “Something Wicked This Way Comes” at 7 p.m. at Messalonskee Performing Arts Center in the high school.

For more information, contact Susan Perrino at 465-9135 or [email protected].

