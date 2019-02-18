Nominations are being accepted for the Governor’s Service Awards for Maine’s Youth and Adult Roll of Honor Volunteers.

From pre-teens to older adults, they donate time to communities. If you know an adult who volunteer 500 hours or more last year, or a youth who devoted 50 hours to service, enroll them in Maine’s Volunteer Roll of Honor. It is a no cost, no competitive recognition program for those whose hearts make our communities beat, according to a news release from the Maine Commission for Community Service.

This year all Maine Roll of Honor Volunteers will be recognized at one grand celebration.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, the J. Duke Albanese Performing Arts Center, 131 Messalonskee Drive, Oakland.

The nomination submission deadline is Friday, March 15. However, early submissions are welcome.

There are nomination categories for groups and organizations. Submissions must be sent electronically by the deadlines below. For information on how to submit nominations, visit volunteermaine.org.

• Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor — a non-competitive award presented to nominees must be at least 19 years of age and volunteered at least 500 hours in the prior calendar year. All Volunteer Roll of Honor members receive a personalized certificate, service medals, tickets to the Sea Dogs game on April 9 and tickets to a volunteer appreciation event on April 14.

• Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor — Young Maine Volunteer Roll of Honor — a non-competitive award presented to any youth who takes on a leadership position in their community through youth group initiatives, student councils, independently established projects, or other social and collaborative endeavors. Nominees must be 18 years of age or younger and volunteered at least 50 hours in the prior year. All Youth Volunteer Roll of Honor members receive a personalized certificate, a service pin, tickets to the Sea Dogs game on April 9 and tickets to a volunteer appreciation event on April 14.

Show your volunteers some love. Adults, youth, businesses, and organizations alike do a lot to strengthen Maine communities. Help us give them the recognition they deserve.

The Maine Commission for Community Service builds capacity and sustainability in Maine’s volunteer and service communities by funding programs, developing managers of volunteers and service-learning practitioners, raising awareness of sector issues, and promoting service as a strategy. For more information about the Maine Commission for Community Service, visit maineservicecommission.gov.

