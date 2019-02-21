Director Mort Achter has assembled a cast of local actors for his production of Neil Simon’s comedy hit “Plaza Suite” in the Annex of Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St. in Bath. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 23 and Mar 1 and 2, and at 2 p.m. Feb 24 and March 3.

The play is filled with honest relationships that explore the frictions of urban living and the agonizing conflicts of family intimacy and in doing so, it reveals the American humor we all witness daily in our own lives. In order to portray the roles of such a play, Achter, assembled separate casts to portray the roles within each of the hilarious stories.

The cast, in alphabetical order, includes: Shirley Bernier (Norma), of Lisbon Falls; Christina Boyington (Muriel), of Bath; Dennis Crews (Jesse), of West Bath; Hope Horton (Jean/Mimsey), of Bath; Michael Hudson (Bellhop/Borden), of Bath; Tamara Lilly (Karen), of Woolwich; Michael Millett (Sam), of Topsham; and Thomas Watson (Roy/ Producer).

Hilarity abounds in this portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza. The scenes include a suburban couple who take the suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years before and was yesterday the anniversary, or is it today? This wry tale of marriage in tatters is followed by the exploits of a Hollywood producer who, after three marriages, is looking for a little sexual diversion. He calls a childhood sweetheart who over the past 15 years she has idolized him from afar and is now more than the match he bargained for. The last couple is a mother and father fighting about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where guests await her or as Mother yells, “I want you to come out of that bathroom and get married!”

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

