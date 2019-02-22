Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop, Dan Townsend and Paul Sherman, Frank Shorey and Ron Cote, and Paul Jones and Jean Bird. Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Tom Simmons, Tony Frates and Nancy Lenfest, and Ken Harvey and Diane Bishop.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton. Anita LaPage and Rona Backstrom placed second, and Suzon Morrison and David Bourque placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 offers cribbage at 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Ted Williams. Janet Williams placed second and Judy Canning placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

