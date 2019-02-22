FARMINGTON — Tickets for the Healthy Community Coalition ninth annual Winter Windfall calendar raffle are available until the end of March.

By donating $10 per ticket to the coalition, the donor will be eligible for 31 prizes to be drawn daily throughout March, according to a news release from the Franklin Memorial Hospital. Prizes include a one-week stay at Mountain View Cottages on Rangeley Lake, ski passes to Sugarloaf; $100 Irving’s gas gift card; Maine Huts & Trails gift certificate, savings accounts, fitness memberships, and multiple gift certificates from area businesses, restaurants and more.

The raffle gives a person the chance to win multiple times as all winning tickets are reentered into the drawing daily. Prize values range from $35-$230.

“Proceeds from the raffle will allow HCC to offer services in the community not covered by grants, and allow for the expansion of current programs that address community needs such as the Mobile Health Unit,” said Jennifer McCormack, executive director of Healthy Community Coalition, according to the release.

Tickets are available from any coalition staff or board member, or by printing out and mailing in the form found at fchn.org/news. The Healthy Community Coalition is located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite 1 in Farmington.

For more information, call Janis Walker at 779-2750.

