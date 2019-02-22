The Skating Association of Maine will host the the region’s first ever Try Sled Hockey for Free event from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 31, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road in Hallowell.

The event will include complimentary equipment courtesy of USA Hockey for children ages 3-18. The New England Sled Warriors Ice hockey team and staff will provide instruction and education for all participants.

The goal of the event is to promote “Hockey is For Everyone.” USA Hockey will ship the equipment from their headquarters in Colorado to Maine to provide attendees the chance to try the sport. SAM volunteers and the New England Warriors team will be at the event to help those in wheelchairs and other physical challenges get in the sleds and learn how to use them. No previous experience is required.

Food, refreshments and giveaways will be provided to all participants at no charge.

“We thought this would be a great way to give back to the community and help make the wonderful game of hockey available to all children regardless of the challenges that they may face in life,” said SAM Hockey Steering committee member Kevin Rousseau. “Our hope is that this is the start of something really wonderful in our area and that we will have a great turnout for the event,” added Rousseau, according to a SAM news release.

The event is made possible by a partnership with the Skating Association of Maine, USA Hockey and the New England Warriors.

To register for the event, contact Rousseau at 242-8992 or [email protected].

