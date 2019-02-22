AUGUSTA — Literacy for ME’s Augusta team recently sponsored its annual Pre-School Family Fun Night at Lithgow Public Library, according to a news release from Elizabeth Soares, K-12 librarian, Augusta School District, Cony High School library.

This free event provided a variety of activities for young children and their families. Participants created mini-books, worked with oversized letter puzzles and drew in salt tables, among other creative tasks. Each child also received a book and a snack.

Other participating agencies included Lithgow Public Library, Literacy Volunteers, the Southern Kennebec County Child Development Corporation and the Children’s Discovery Museum. Staff members of the Augusta Public Schools also volunteered at the event.

