WATERVILLE — Registration is open for the 2nd annual Maine Student Film & Video Conference, a full-day event offering a slate of hands-on workshops for middle and high school students in narrative and documentary filmmaking, broadcasting, photography and technical production. The conference is scheduled for March 30 at Mid-Maine Technical Center, 3 Brooklyn Ave., Waterville.

Educators will have access to professional workshops and presentations focused on teaching and learning with film in the classroom. Attendance and participation in the conference is free, and registration is limited to 200 students and 50 educators.

Colleges, universities, working filmmakers and professionals in the digital arts from Maine and nationwide will be in attendance and lead all workshops, working with small groups to provide individualized instruction. Lunch will be provided, and film-related prizes will be drawn at the end of the day to encourage skills development.

“The conference is a perfect opportunity for students to try out the digital arts — from photography, shooting video, animation, editing and more,” said Dave Boardman, director of the Media Mass Communications program at the Mid-Maine Technical Center and co-director of the Maine Student Film and Video Conference, according to a news release from event organizers. “The teenagers who came last year loved it, and the line-up is even better this year. The opportunities in this field are growing so fast, and this is the place where young people are getting a look at what’s possible.”

The registration deadline is March 1. To register, visit: mainestudentfilm.org/conference.

About the Maine Film Center

The Maine Film Center brings independent film to Waterville through the nationally recognized Maine International Film Festival, an annual 10-day event that attracts filmmakers and film aficionados worldwide; Railroad Square Cinema, the only Sundance Art House cinema in Maine; and by hosting world-class exhibitions and educational opportunities. MFC inspires an appreciation for the art of film, and, as part of the artistic community, works to make Waterville a sought-after arts destination. MFC firmly believes that art and culture have the power to enrich lives, strengthen community bonds, and act as an economic engine. Its mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through film and art.

For more information, visit mainefilmcenter.org.

