ATLANTA, Ga. — Joseph Lobley, of Waldoboro, has been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
waldoboro maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.