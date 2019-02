New Portland voters to consider $752,000 budget at annual meeting Voters at Saturday's Town Meeting also will decide whether to use up to $50,000 from surplus for a salt and sand shed project in case the project total exceeds $270,000.

Solon voters to consider proposed $878,000 budget at Town Meeting Voters at Town Meeting on Saturday also will consider increasing the clerk/tax collector's salary to keep the Town Office open four days a week.

Embden voters to consider approving funds for future paving projects Residents also will consider approving a 3 percent cost of living increase for town employees at Saturday's annual Town Meeting.