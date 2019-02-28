WISCASSET — The final presentation in the Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2019 Winter Lecture Series will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Communications Building, 34 Bath Road.

Master shipwright Leon Poindexter will talk about the iconic ship-of-war Providence, which was commanded by Continental Navy hero John Paul Jones. Poindexter is directing the restoration of Providence’s full-scale replica, at the Wiscasset waterfront. The restoration is expected to be completed in spring.

Poindexter has done similar work on the Boston Tea Party ships, U.S.S. Constitution, and numerous other vessels. He also directed shipboard sets for the 2003 film Pirates of the Caribbean, in which the Providence replica played a starring role, and he himself appeared onscreen and in the credits.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization providing stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information, please visit our website at lincolncountyhistory.org or on Facebook.

Coffee and pastries will be served. Suggested donation is $5.

For more information about the presentation, contact Bill Danielson at 607-2301 or [email protected]

