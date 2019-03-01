Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Ron Cote and Janet Arey, Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest, Paul Jones and Jean Bird, and Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman.

Winners on Thursday were David Martz and Jan Arey, Dan Townsend and Patricia Damon, Kathy Burden and Sharron Hinckley, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 winners on Monday were

Cribbage begins at 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Glenna Morin. Dorothy Murray placed second and Sally Nelson placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabriel Rice. Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed second. Alice King and Dick Quillan with Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin tied for third. Sylvia Palmer and Carmen Landry placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

