FARMINGTON — Herb Wilson will give a talk about the path of migrating birds and is climate change a factor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in room C23 of the Robert’s Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Wilson has studied this and will present data and insight resulting from a citizen science, according to a news release from Western Maine Audubon. There have been changes in the dates of arrival and dates of departure for the many of the species of birds seen in Maine. What factors underlie these changes? How big a factor might climate change be?

Wilson is a professor of biology at Colby College where he teaches ornithology, evolution and diversity, marine ecology and marine invertebrate zoology. His primary research interests the impacts of global climate change on bird migration and the foraging behavior of winter birds in Maine.

Wilson has a website, web.colby.edu/mainebirds/about/, where he offers access to the many articles which he has written about Maine birds.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email Burt Knapp at [email protected].

