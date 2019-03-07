The Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s annual Pops concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at UMaine’s Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road in Orono.

This year, the orchestra is joined by tribute artist David Brighton and his band for Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience, conducted by Jeffrey L. Patterson.

The live, multi-media spectacle will take audiences on a musical journey through the constantly metamorphosing career of Rock and Roll’s most celebrated innovator. David Brighton is credited as being the world’s best David Bowie impersonator and appeared alongside Bowie himself on his album “Reality.“

Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

For tickets for more information, call 800-622-TIXX or visit bangorsymphony.org.

