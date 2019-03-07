Award-winning blues, R&B and Americana vocalist Shemekia Copeland, touring in support of her latest Alligator Records release “America’s Child,” will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

“America’s Child” is Copeland’s most compelling work yet, with music swelling beyond blues and into spirited Americana, with elements of rock, soul and country. Her instantly recognizable voice — capable of being sultry, assertive and roaring — delivers every song with unparalleled honesty and passion. The three-time Grammy nominee’s wide-open vision of contemporary Americana roots and soul music showcases the evolution of a passionate artist with an up-to-the-minute musical and lyrical approach.

Upon the birth of her son Johnny Lee Copeland-Schultz in 2016, Copeland, with fresh eyes, began to take an even deeper look at the state of the world. Of the new album, she says, “After having a child, I started thinking about the world I brought him into, how it actually is and how I wished it was and all the things he will have to go through. And to live in this world today, you have to have a strong foundation like I did to make it through. So that’s what “America’s child” means to me. I’m truly grateful to all the artists that joined me on this record – it wasn’t about the genre for anyone, it was about the music and mutual love and respect.”

Tickets cost $20-$30.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org.

