WINTHROP — The Lakes Region Forum is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in the King Event Room at the Bailey Public Library on 39 Bowdoin St..

Michael Miclon, executive/artistic director for Johnson Hall, will present the talk “Vaudeville in Maine.” The program will take place according to a news release from the library.

In his free presentation, Miclon will present a look at Vaudeville and New Vaudeville and its affect on the performing arts landscape in Maine. From the Maine Vaudeville circuit to the legacy of Benny and Denise Reehl, to the Oddfellow Theater and Celebration Barn, he will discuss how Vaudeville is still strong and growing in Maine and across the country.

Miclon produces more than 50 performances annually at Gardiner’s Johnson Hall, as well as waterfront concerts and the “Artist in the Schools” program.

Miclon began his career in 1982 at the age of 14 as an apprentice to Benny and Denise Reehl of the New England New Vaudeville Revue out of Gardiner. He continued studying in 1985 with Mime Master Tony Montanaro at the Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris.

The Lakes Region Forum speaker series is sponsored by the Winthrop Public Library Foundation.

More information on the lecture, contact the Bailey Library at 377-8673 or [email protected].

