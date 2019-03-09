A Portland man faces a number of charges following a high speed chase on the Maine Turnpike at about 8 p.m. Friday.

State Police said David Logugune, 21, was spotted by a Maine state trooper in York when Logugune’s car left a trail of sparks from a dragging muffler. After stopping his car, Logugune then took off in the north bound lanes reaching more than 100 mph.

Troopers activated a spike mat 20 miles north in Biddeford which deflated Logugune’s tires.

Logugune’s car struck a second vehicle as the chase ended. The driver of the second car was treated for minor injuries, police said.

Northbound traffic was disrupted while troopers investigated the crash.

Logugune is being held at York County Jail. He does not have a driver’s license and bail conditions from prior charges prohibit him from driving, police said.

