Come mid-April, there will be a new director of Veterans Affairs Maine Healthcare System.

Tracye Davis has been appointed to the position overseeing the comprehensive health care system that provides care to about 43,000 enrolled Maine veterans, which has an operating budget of more than $370 million. She will officially begin her post April 14.

Tracye Davis will be the new director of VA Maine Healthcare System in Augusta, starting on April 14. Photo courtesy of Veterans Affairs

“It is a true honor to return as the new director for the VA Maine Healthcare System, an organization with a long-standing history of providing high quality services to the veterans of Maine,” Davis said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to rejoining this exemplary team and furthering our mission of improving the health and well-being of the Veterans we are privileged to serve.”

“We are pleased to appoint Ms. Davis as the new director of VA Maine Healthcare System,” said Ryan Lilly, Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 director, in a prepared statement. “Her sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Davis has filled numerous positions in the Veterans Health Administration during the past 15 years, starting as a health administration fellow at VA Pittsburgh HCS. Most recently, she served as deputy director of VA Portland HCS and as interim director at both the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, and at VA Long Beach HCS in California.

A board-certified health care executive and fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, Davis is a graduate of the Veterans Health Administration’s Health Care Leadership Development Program and the Office of Personnel Management’s Senior Executive Assessment Program. She received a master of health administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a bachelor of science in biology from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

VA Maine HCS is part of the VA New England Healthcare System, which includes eight medical centers located in the six New England states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It is an integral part of VISN 1, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

VA Maine HCS is comprised of one main campus in Augusta and eight full-time Community Based Outpatient Clinics, located in Bangor, Calais, Lewiston, Lincoln, Portland, Rumford and Saco. Part-time clinics are located in Fort Kent, Houlton and Bingham.

