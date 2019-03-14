Cheryl Wheeler will be the featured performer at a Unitarian Universalist Church Brunswick Concerts for a Cause set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the church at 1 Middle St. in Brunswick.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Brunswick Teen Center and The Gathering Place.

Wheeler is a songwriter who has been writing and recording albums since 1983. She has performed with Jonathan Edwards, Kenny White, Christine Lavin, Shawn Colvin and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Her songs have been covered by artists as diverse as Dan Seals, Peter Paul and Mary, Kenny Loggins, Garth Brooks, Suzy Boggus, Melanie, Bette Midler, Maura O’Connell, Sylvia, Kathy Mattea and Holly Near.

Tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door, or $10 for students and children.

For tickets, stop by the church office, Gulf of Maine Books at 134 Maine St. in Brunswick, or visit

wheeler.brownpapertickets.

