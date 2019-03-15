To kick of Skidompha Library’s first ever winter Community READ, Amy Bass, the author of “One Goal,” will speak at 2 p.m. Monday, in Porter Hall, 184 Main St., Damariscotta.

The Community READ is a series of thematic events that bring people together through literature.

This READ focuses on the Bass’ book “One Goal.” The book tells the true story of the 2015 Lewiston High School Soccer Champions. The team — comprised of primarily of Somali immigrants — overcomes xenophobia, racism and setbacks on and off the soccer filed to achieve their historic victory, according to a release from the library.

Bass, a sports writer, has been on the TODAY Show, NPR, CBS Radio, and has been featured in the Boston Globe. She won an Emmy in 2012 for her work as a senior research supervisor for the NBC Olympic Sports coverage, according to the release.

At Skidompha, Bass will share more about her writing process and about the championship Blue Devils soccer team.

For more information, visit skidompha.org.

