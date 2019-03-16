A group of American students and International high school exchange students got together March 2 at the Maine Mall in Portland to recognize March as Maine’s Childhood Cancer Month.

The CIEE High school exchange students have been here since August, and love to give back to the community.

Participating students  included Alivia Rac, Clara Jewell and Bryce Jewell, all of Skowhegan; Amisha Choudhary from India (host in Farmington); Claudio Vinicius from Brazil (host in Gardiner); Eléonore Gras from France, her agency is AYUSA, (host in North Yarmouth); Dominika Augustyniak from Poland (host in North Yarmouth); Kunajutikul from Thailand (host in Cornville); and Aurora Tedesco from Italy (host in Skowhegan).

The group was accompanied by Tabaitha Steward, of Bethel, co-founder/CEO, Team Hailey Hugs.

CIEE is 70-year organization in Maine.

For more information, visit Ciee.org or teamhaileyhugs.org.

.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
bethel maine, cornville maine, farmington maine, gardiner maine, north yarmouth maine, skowhegan maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.