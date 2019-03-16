A group of American students and International high school exchange students got together March 2 at the Maine Mall in Portland to recognize March as Maine’s Childhood Cancer Month.

The CIEE High school exchange students have been here since August, and love to give back to the community.

Participating students included Alivia Rac, Clara Jewell and Bryce Jewell, all of Skowhegan; Amisha Choudhary from India (host in Farmington); Claudio Vinicius from Brazil (host in Gardiner); Eléonore Gras from France, her agency is AYUSA, (host in North Yarmouth); Dominika Augustyniak from Poland (host in North Yarmouth); Kunajutikul from Thailand (host in Cornville); and Aurora Tedesco from Italy (host in Skowhegan).

The group was accompanied by Tabaitha Steward, of Bethel, co-founder/CEO, Team Hailey Hugs.

CIEE is 70-year organization in Maine.

For more information, visit Ciee.org or teamhaileyhugs.org.

