A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun in the Sherman Street area of Portland earlier in the day.

Markus Scott Lewiston Police Department

Markus Scott, whose hometown was not released, was arrested around 5 p.m. by Lewiston police and the FBI Safe Streets Taskforce, Portland police announced Saturday night. He is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, which is a felony.

Police were called to a disturbance near 10 Sherman St. at 3:27 a.m. Several gunshots were heard as officers arrived at the scene, according to police.

No one was injured.

Scott is being held at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
police, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.