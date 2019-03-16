Spring Hospice Volunteer Training will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 1-May 1, at MaineGeneral Alfond Center for Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway in Augusta.

The five-week training program prepares volunteers to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to persons living with a terminal illness and their family members. There is a need for new volunteers who are veterans.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, call 626-1779.

Share

filed under: