Spring Hospice Volunteer Training will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 1-May 1, at MaineGeneral Alfond Center for Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway in Augusta.

The five-week training program prepares volunteers to provide practical, emotional and spiritual support to persons living with a terminal illness and their family members. There is a need for new volunteers who are veterans.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, call 626-1779.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
April, augusta maine, May
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.