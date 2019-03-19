AUGUSTA — Fire heavily damaged a concession stand at Little League fields off Piggery Road Monday night, authorities said.
Emergency crews responded to the report of a fire there about 11:30 p.m., according to the Augusta Fire and Rescue Department Facebook page. No one was injured.
“Crews traveled over the icy roads in and around the fields to get to fire and water had to be hauled in by the Chelsea Fire Dept tankers,” the department’s Facebook post says.
Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Augusta Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
-
Local & State
Authorities probe fire that damages Augusta Little League concession stand
-
Nation & World
Second man charged with murder in death of Westbrook native
-
Nation & World
Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit
-
Editorials
Our View: Who speaks for the Maine Republican Party?
-
Letters to the Editor
CMP line project no good for Maine