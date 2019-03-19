AUGUSTA — Fire heavily damaged a concession stand at Little League fields off Piggery Road Monday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the report of a fire there about 11:30 p.m., according to the Augusta Fire and Rescue Department Facebook page. No one was injured.

“Crews traveled over the icy roads in and around the fields to get to fire and water had to be hauled in by the Chelsea Fire Dept tankers,” the department’s Facebook post says.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Augusta Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

