BELGRADE — A Basket Bingo fundraiser, featuring Longaberger baskets and pottery, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Belgrade Central School, 158 Depot Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Belgrade Fire and Rescue Association and Friends of the Belgrade Public Library.

Tickets cost $20 for 20 games and can be purchased in advance at the following locations: KV Federal Credit Union, 35 Oak St., in Oakland; Day’s Real Estate, 262 Augusta Road in Belgrade; or call Joan MacKenzie at 242-9408 or Judy Johnson at 446-0989.

