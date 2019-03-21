ArtsFarmington will present a Youth Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington, 224 Main St. in Farmington. The event will feature talented young musicians from the Farmington and Jay/Livermore Falls areas.

Participants from the Farmington area will include: Chelsea Seabold, violin; Moriah and Bridget Reusch, viola and bass; Rachel Spear, guitar/voice; Ryan Haszko, piano; Caitlin Zamboni, voice; Hope Chernesky, violin; Ian Berry, percussion; Zack Gunther, violin; and Clayton McCarthy, guitar. From Jay/Livermore Falls are Myles and Madeline Labonte, trombone and french horn; Samuel and Abrahm Geissinger, french horn and trumpet; and Hallie Pike, clarinet.

Accompanying some of the performers will be Patricia Hayden on piano.

Admission is by donation.

To learn more about ArtsFarmington, visit artsfarmington.org.

For more information about the concert, call 778-9437.

