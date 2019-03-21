FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine will offer My Next Career Move, a free, five-week class to help people prepare for a new career path, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, April 18 through May 16, at NVME Office, 108 Perham St. Suite #2.

In this class, skills, interests, personality, experiences will be reviewed and then will be related to occupations. Participants can identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and strengthen their resume for a targeted job search.

The program is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether unemployed, underemployed, or simply considering a career change, this class can help people discover options that fit.

New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in the areas of career building, starting a business, and money management.

To register for the free class, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

