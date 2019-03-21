Winslow Junior High School has announced the following students were named to its second-trimester honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Eighth grade — High honors: Lucas Boucher, Natalie Bourget, Devin Bussiere, Kevin Bussiere, Andrew Cormier, Dominique Daigneault and Dayton Dutil.
Also, Aiden Esterline, Allie Kimball, Aliyah Lacroix, Hunter Lee, Timothy Lessa, Haley Martin, Noella Pepin, Jason Reynolds, Lukas Stabins and Keira Veilleux.
Honors: Cal Beckwith, Dylon Bouchard, Alex Crews, Joshua Crouse, Brooke Cunningham, Michaela Demers, AudreyDolley, Tyler Dow, Brook Dunn, Isabella Fleury, Brianna Giroux and Aiden Griffeths.
Also, Kylee Hernandez, Amani Humphrey, Amaiya Hunter-Jacob, Emma Michaud, Cadence Murray, Jared Newgard, Andrew Poulin, Lacey Sillanpaa, Mattie Vaillancourt and Jaxen Wiegand.
Honorable mention: Hailey Abbott, Lewis Dionne, Xander Giguere, Michael McCullough, Alayna Morneault, Makenna Preble, Bryce Stevens and Lyla Tootill.
Seventh grade — High honors: Cooper Blakley, Hattie Bouchard, Chris Chen, Hannah Daigneault, Elizabeth Dionne, David Doughty, Alexis Gibson, Mason Lee, Waverly O’Toole, Joseph Richards, Braden Rioux, Justin Rogers, Elizabeth Schmitt, Allyson Spencer and John Thorpe.
Honors: Emma Barry-Spaulding, Charles Brewster, Marques Capp, Davian Costigan, Carissa Curtis, Mary Dickson, Amber Fortin, Leo Francis, Jacob Genest, Nathan Hatt, Jordan Imperial and Breanna Kuzanek.
Also, Travis Letourneau, Talon Loftus, Addison Lopes, Harper McCullough, Bella Morris, Megan Morrison, Tyler Nadeau, Emily Nichols, Sarah O’Hara, Lea Owen, Madison Preble, Matthew Quirion, Matthew Reynolds, Daniel Sheppard, Gracy Sheppard and Brady Willette.
Honorable mention: Edward Cubberly, Victoria Eccleston, Liliana Frappier-Shaw, Tyler Gayne, Nolan Kelly, Celeste Lugo, Stella Nutting, Jacob Owen, William Parent, Evelyn Quaranto, Niesha Santiago, Alyssa Spaulding, Sebastian St. Claire and Lionel York.
Sixth grade — High honors: Adeline Blackstone, Bethanny Blakley, Mia Fitzpatrick, Kylie Mccafferty, Kyri Meak, Nicholas Ouellette, Sierra Sharp, Adelinn Sillanpaa, Patrick Smith, Joshua Soule, Sophia Sullivan and Maya Veilleux.
Honors: Madyson Achorn, Malyn Beaster, Abigail Chartrand, Sarah Dickson, Jessi Dunn, Amy Jones, Nickolas Knowlton, Maya Lavalee, Meghan Mahoney, Ethan McCaslin, Katherine Nichols, Paige Owen, Sydney-Ann Paradis, Kaleigh Parish, Kaelyn Phinney, Brady Poulin, Alexander Reardon, Braden Rodrigue, Liam Scandore and Tayia Ware.
Honorable mention: LukeBall, John Mahoney, Dizier-Syfa Pachot, Tucker Pomerleau, Alicia Reynolds, Jayme-Lyn Sirois, Maximilian Spicer, Aidan Veilleux and Carter Williams-Woodbury.