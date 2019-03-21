The Toronto band Union Duke will make Maine’s only Maine appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main St, Farmington.
The folk quintet bridges soulful indie folk/rock with bluegrass and splash of country, the group belts out soaring harmonies with three, four and even five voices.
These five guys have been making a commotion in one way or another since they were kids, and years of making music together have brought them to this: a heartbreak of twang and a bootshake of rock and roll. Union Duke is two fifths city, two fifths country, and one fifth whiskey.
For their third record, “Golden Days,” The band recorded live off the floor to capture the raw, joyful energy of their concerts. Then they brought in Grammy award-winning mix engineer Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Basia Bulat, Timbre Timber) to bring the mixes to life.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and a jam session begins at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5-$10 for students with ID.
To reserve tickets, call 491-5919.
