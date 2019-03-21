The Toronto band Union Duke will make Maine’s only Maine appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Old South Congregational Church, 235 Main St, Farmington.

The folk quintet bridges soulful indie folk/rock with bluegrass and splash of country, the group belts out soaring harmonies with three, four and even five voices.

These five guys have been making a commotion in one way or another since they were kids, and years of making music together have brought them to this: a heartbreak of twang and a bootshake of rock and roll. Union Duke is two fifths city, two fifths country, and one fifth whiskey.

For their third record, “ Golden Days ,” The band recorded live off the floor to capture the raw, joyful energy of their concerts. Then they brought in Grammy award-winning mix engineer Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Basia Bulat, Timbre Timber) to bring the mixes to life.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a jam session begins at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5-$10 for students with ID.

To reserve tickets, call 491-5919.

