PARIS – Police shut down a section of Hebron Road after a woman was reportedly struck by a car Thursday night near the intersection at Inman Road.

Early reports were that the woman, said to be in her 40s, was breathing but unconscious when police and rescue crews arrived at about 8 p.m. Witnesses said the victim was aided by an emergency room nurse who was passing by the area when the accident occurred.

Paris police and Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies shut down a section of Route 119 to traffic in the area of Hill Road.

The victim was believed to have been taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

There was no further information available Thursday night about the woman who was struck or the driver of the vehicle that struck her.

