SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Benjamin D. Blaisdell, of Benton, graduated summa cum laude Feb. 15 from Western New England University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
benton maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.