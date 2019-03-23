SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Benjamin D. Blaisdell, of Benton, graduated summa cum laude Feb. 15 from Western New England University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Key findings coming on Mueller report — but not quite yet
-
Schools and Education
Bingham school closure among latest as Maine’s student population declines
-
Community
Starting a business class to begin April 29
-
Community
Benton’s Blaisdell earns degree in marketing
-
Community
Clean-up Your Credit workshop set for April 9