WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats say Republican Sen. Susan Collins tows the party line too often. But a Georgetown University think tank says she’s the most likely to work across party lines.
The Lugar Center says this is the third straight Congress in which Collins was the most bipartisan senator based on its ranking system. Maria Cancian, dean of Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy, said Congress seems more polarized than ever before, but the analysis “points to more cooperation.”
The index measures how often a lawmaker introduces bills that attract co-sponsors from across the aisle, and how often a lawmaker signs onto bills from the other party.
Collins has long talked about the need for Republican and Democratic lawmakers to cooperate. She was named an honorary chairwoman of the bipartisan group “No Labels” in 2017.
