Rep. Chloe Maxmin from District 88 (representing Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro) will host Coffee with Chloe from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Lakeside Diner  on 39 Washington Road in Jefferson.

Those who attend can talk about issues that they are facing, get an update on what’s happening in Augusta, and address any other questions. Please let Maxmin know ahead of time if there are specific issues that should be discussed.

To contact Maxmin, call 200-6224 or email [email protected].

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
jefferson maine, march
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.