Rep. Chloe Maxmin from District 88 (representing Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro) will host Coffee with Chloe from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Lakeside Diner on 39 Washington Road in Jefferson.
Those who attend can talk about issues that they are facing, get an update on what’s happening in Augusta, and address any other questions. Please let Maxmin know ahead of time if there are specific issues that should be discussed.
To contact Maxmin, call 200-6224 or email [email protected].
